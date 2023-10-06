Reflective call stack detections and evasions

In a blog published this March, we explored reflective loading through the lens of an offensive security tool developer, highlighting detection and evasion opportunities along the way. This time we are diving into call stack detections and evasions, and how BokuLoader reflectively loads call stack spoofing capabilities into beacon.

We created this blog and public release of BokuLoader during Dylan’s summer 2023 internship with IBM X-Force Red. While researching call stack spoofing for our in-house C2, this was one of the techniques identified — the X-Force Adversary Services team’s private C2 has much stealthier techniques implemented. The call stack evasion techniques that have been integrated into BokuLoader are not novel and are publicly disclosed. While these techniques are available to security vendors, detections for these evasions may not be present.

In this post, we have created hypothetical detections that could be implemented to detect publicly disclosed active call stack evasion techniques. Each detection has exceptions. Significant tuning would be required before they are deployed into customer environments.

While sharing call stack evasions from the perspective of an offensive operator, our intention is to equip threat hunters and detection engineers with knowledge on how to detect advanced malware from call stack traces.