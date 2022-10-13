How an attacker can achieve persistence in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with Cloud Shell

Reading the previous paragraph, you probably saw the word “ephemeral” and wondered how you can persist in an ephemeral environment. The container spun up by Google Cloud Shell is ephemeral, but your home directory (/home) can hold up to 5GB of data and is persistent.

There is previous research showing how to use the .bashrc file to persist in Cloud Shell. That is in this Medium post made by Juan Berner in 2018. Persisting through the .bashrc file is one method to persist, but there is another option.

During our research, we discovered that the Google Cloud Shell has a unique capability at startup to read from a file in the home folder called .customize_environment. This file is not created by default, but once it is added it will run every time the Cloud Shell is started.

From an administrative perspective, this is a great convenience. If there are tools an admin frequently uses, but are not installed by default, they can write a script within the .customize_environment file to install any desired software, change the system’s configuration and more.

If you are a hacker, however, this feature may catch your attention for other reasons.

Bad guys, penetration testers and red teams typically have a similar goal after they initially breach an environment. That goal is to stay inside a compromised network, which means they need to have at least one method to maintain their access. In cybersecurity, we refer to this as persistence.

The .customize_environment file is a solid persistence option after initial access is gained to GCP. There is a lot of capability with this method. A command and control implant could be downloaded and run every time the Cloud Shell is started, or run a script run that steals tokens and posts them to the attacker’s server and so on. Outbound filtering on the Cloud Shell seemed extremely limited during testing. Below we checked for open TCP ports we could connect to outbound, and none were blocked.