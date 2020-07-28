Aviation can anticipate an increase in state-sponsored activity

The combination of lockdown measures, travel restrictions and stalling demand brought on by COVID-19 has caused an unprecedented collapse in the global air transport industry. Facing a projected loss of USD 84.3 billion in revenue and 32 million aviation-related jobs worldwide, nations are scrambling to provide much-needed financial support to sustain domestic airlines. As countries independently debut various government-guaranteed loans, subsidies and other financing instruments to keep their respective airlines afloat, the global air transport industry landscape appears to be fracturing along nation-state lines.

IBM X-Force Incident Response Intelligence Services (IRIS) anticipates the post-COVID-19 Aviation Cyber Threat Landscape will see a rise in state-sponsored cyber threat activity targeting industrial trade secrets, intellectual property and supply chain technology. It is highly likely nation-states, having directly invested in their domestic aviation space and demonstrated a proven history of targeting aviation and aerospace sectors, will increase cyber-enabled operations to gain commercial advantages to advance their domestic champions.

Airlines and adjacent partners face the effects of the current global health crisis and the oncoming state-based competition. We sound caution to the global aviation industry, their third-party partners and network defenders.