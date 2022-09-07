This blog post aims to address the challenges faced by customers running legacy SAP ECC systems who are transforming to S/4HANA on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The classical migration approach (SUM DMO “System Move” option) is often complex and requires longer or multiple downtime windows.

The IBM® HANA Migration Centre (HMC) is a next-generation migration factory designed to further automate and accelerate the journey to an intelligent enterprise and give clients more predictability on their path to SAP S/4HANA.

HMC works with customers running legacy SAP ERP applications to reduce project and prep timelines, maintenance team effort and system downtime:

50% automation for code remediation—reducing project timelines

15% downtime reduction through the usage of reconciliation tools

20% reduction of preparatory work through tools in finance and master data

25% reduction of time in managing fixes and code changes in a dual maintenance mode—reducing effort for the maintenance team

Using IBM HMC’s experience and tooling an S/4HANA conversion and migration to AWS can be completed in a single step.

IBM is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner (link resides outside ibm.com) with 13 AWS Competencies (including the AWS SAP Competency), 16 AWS service validations and over 10,000 certified AWS practitioners. IBM participates in AWS Partner programs such as the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (link resides outside ibm.com)(MAP), which offsets the migration costs of cloud adoption for customers and accelerates migration with more AWS resources.