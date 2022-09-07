This blog post aims to address the challenges faced by customers running legacy SAP ECC systems who are transforming to S/4HANA on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
The classical migration approach (SUM DMO “System Move” option) is often complex and requires longer or multiple downtime windows.
The IBM® HANA Migration Centre (HMC) is a next-generation migration factory designed to further automate and accelerate the journey to an intelligent enterprise and give clients more predictability on their path to SAP S/4HANA.
HMC works with customers running legacy SAP ERP applications to reduce project and prep timelines, maintenance team effort and system downtime:
Using IBM HMC’s experience and tooling an S/4HANA conversion and migration to AWS can be completed in a single step.
IBM is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner (link resides outside ibm.com) with 13 AWS Competencies (including the AWS SAP Competency), 16 AWS service validations and over 10,000 certified AWS practitioners. IBM participates in AWS Partner programs such as the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (link resides outside ibm.com)(MAP), which offsets the migration costs of cloud adoption for customers and accelerates migration with more AWS resources.
Customers face several challenges when modernizing SAP systems, including years and years of legacy data, old database versions, performance issues and the cost of running systems on-premises. These factors contribute to lengthy downtime windows when transforming to S/4HANA.
HMC has developed tooling and processes to help address these challenges, coupled with the standard SAP migration approaches.
There are various migration scenarios (link resides outside ibm.com) when migrating from any database to HANA on AWS. One of the most common approaches used for S/4HANA conversion and migration scenarios is using SAP SUM DMO with System Move (link resides outside ibm.com):
Figure 1: Classical S/4 HANA conversion using SUM DMO with the “System Move” option.
The classical migration approach needs meticulous planning, including copying and synchronizing files between source and target systems. Also, the speed and performance of the migration can be significantly impacted by network connectivity and database size.
The IBM HMC team used AWS services and SAP’s SUM Tool to run an innovative approach to eliminate the above complexities involved with the classical migration approach:
Figure 2: S/4HANA Conversion using DMO without the “System Move” option.
The key difference here is the elimination of the System Move aspect of the approach, thereby reducing overall complexity. This was developed based on SAP Blogs (link resides outside ibm.com) and is supported by SAP for AWS.
Here are some benefits of this approach:
The IBM HMC team successfully converted an ECC6 Ehp8 system running on the SAP ASE database on-premises to the target S/4HANA system running on AWS without using the SUM DMO “System Move” option.
Using this approach, we found a reduced level of complexity, thereby reducing the time taken to complete the migration and transformation procedure. Because the manual intervention required for DMO File Transfer is eliminated, there is no need to run the rsync utility or manually copy files. This simplification of the process minimizes the need for continuous monitoring and the potential for human error.
We would recommend this approach for our customers going forward depending on their requirements.
IBM has over 50 years of experience in the industry, where no other SAP partner has more Global Partner Program Certifications. IBM has also completed over 6,500 SAP projects including hundreds of SAP S/4HANA implementations.
As a follow-up to this blog post, we are drafting a SUM DMO without System Move white paper, so keep your eyes peeled.
Many thanks to the following additional contributors for their help in this blog post: