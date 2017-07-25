In this 6-part series on microservices application development, we provide a context for defining a cloud-based pilot project that best fits current needs and prepares for a longer-term cloud adoption decision.

Here in part 3: we provide a method for implementing your own microservices projects.

Evolving an existing application

Now we go deeper into how to chart a course for a specific microservices application development journeys of different scale and with a view to a possible progression from smaller to larger scale transformations of existing applications.

While building microservice projects without a prior application are relevant or important, we agree on a “monolith first” approach when building microservices. In short, this means you build your application in whatever way you can to validate your idea first. Then, you apply the principles in this blog series to scale and evolve your initial monolith into a microservices project. There is no value in the creating architecturally pure microservices that do not offer value back to the business.

There three areas that you need to understand to implement a successful microservices project—your business, your culture and skillset, and your technology.

Understand and define your business needs

Why are you thinking about moving to microservices? For many businesses, more efficient software development and operation practices are required to deliver value to the business faster and deliver better user experiences.

Before you can understand the impact of a microservices project on your existing applications and infrastructure, you must understand which parts of your business are moving too slowly to produce satisfactory results. In many cases, the organization’s systems of engagement (SOE) are causing the slow down. These systems are available through many channels – web, mobile, APIs, and the like. Lack of speed is the primary reason to move to a microservices-based architecture.

Before you can adopt a microservices-oriented approach, you and your business stake-holders must know what is not getting to market fast enough. Which pieces of the application need improvements and modifications to make them faster? Answering that question involves which parts of the existing monolith should be targeted for microservice evolution.

Use user experience flows or architecture diagrams to help the team to quickly carve out sections of the existing monolith via heat-map style annotations. For example, using Red-Yellow-Green scale for priority of pain points, here is a web application archive for a storefront: