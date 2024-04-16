Glue records are DNS records created at the domain’s registrar. These records provide a complete answer when the nameserver returns a reference for an authoritative nameserver for a domain. For example, the domain name “example.com” has nameservers “ns01.example.com” and “ns02.example.com”. To resolve the domain name, the DNS would query in order: root, TLD nameservers and authoritative nameservers.

When nameservers for a domain are within the domain itself, a circular reference is created. Having glue records in the parent zone avoids the circular reference and allows DNS resolution to occur.

Glue records can be created at the TLD via the domain registrar or at the parent zone’s nameservers if a subdomain is being delegated away.