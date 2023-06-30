What is fault tree analysis (FTA)?

Fault tree analysis is a deductive, top-down approach to determining the cause of a specific undesired event within a complex system. It involves breaking down the root cause of a failure into its contributing factors and representing it through a graphical model called a fault tree, which helps managers and engineers identify potential failure modes—and the probability of each failure mode—for safety and reliability analyses.

First developed in the early 1960s by Bell Laboratories to help the US Air Force understand potential flaws in the Minuteman missile system, FTA has been widely used across various industries, including the aerospace, nuclear power, chemical and automotive sectors, among others.

Maintenance managers might use fault tree analysis to:

Design and/or install a new system.

Make changes to existing systems.

Investigate system safety or system reliability.

Assess regulatory compliance.

Optimize maintenance budgets.

As manufacturing environments continue to evolve and become more complex, the need for effective risk management tools like FTA becomes increasingly important. Incorporating fault tree analyses into your organization's safety analyses and reliability engineering practices can help your organization gain deeper insights into potential causes of system failure. FTA can also help improve overall performance and reduce the likelihood of costly and potentially catastrophic incidents.