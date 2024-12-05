What are the ESRS?

Cross cutting standards include ESRS 1: General Requirements and ESRS 2: General Disclosures. These are considered mandatory for all organizations reporting under ESRS, regardless of their materiality assessment (the process of determining which disclosures are material to an undertaking).

ESRS 1 includes the framework details for sustainability reporting, drafting conventions, key terms and general prerequisites for creating and presenting sustainability-related information. While there are no specific disclosures to be made under this standard, these guidelines establish the requirements with which undertakings need to comply for the reporting of other sections.

ESRS 1 also outlines the process to be followed by companies to carry out their materiality assessment; and how to determine which specific disclosures are relevant to their business and operations.

ESRS 2 sets out disclosure requirements for the information that organizations must provide at a general level across all ESRS material sustainability topics in broad areas such as governance, strategy and risk. This disclosure sets out minimum disclosure requirements regarding policies, actions, metrics and targets.