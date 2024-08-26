The EoT is enabled by artificial intelligence, data, IoT and blockchain, bringing liquidity to the IoT. It signals the move beyond context-aware connected IoT devices to one where IoT devices have themselves become digital assets, capable of real-time discoverability, indexing and autonomous transactions.

Telcos play a central role in enabling and scaling the EoT, and they are uniquely positioned to do so. Similar to how our own digital data is currently exchanged, traded and monetized by third parties, providing connected devices with a unique identity and an ability to transact through a digital wallet unlocks the digital assetization or liquification of IoT. The anchor identity of the device along with metadata about the device itself, data about its locatio, and transactions made on its own behalf is its own unit of value.

For example, a fleet truck outfitted with an EoT-secure identity and wallet is able to pay for its own fuel at a similarly EoT-enabled fuel pump without the driver having to open an app or provide a credit card. The transaction linking that specific vehicle to that fuel pump is a unit of value representing participants, location, time and transaction amount.

By connecting together related units of value within an ecosystem of service providers, we build value chains that can span industries and form the basis of cross-industry innovation in processes, operations and business models.

The engines of growth and innovation from the EoT lies in three parts: