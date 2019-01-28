What is a corporate blockchain?

A challenge for blockchain, particularly corporate blockchains, happens at the boundary of the blockchain and outside world. Here, we need some mechanism to attach students’ public keys to classes and tag the professor’s public key. And, we are going to need a system to help professors who lost their keys — that will happen. Perhaps the role of the university registrar here is that of oracle. The need for a single database of public keys is different in spirit from the Bitcoin blockchain. We are uncertain whether this is a concern or a sensible compromise for a corporate blockchain.

To achieve permanence in the blockchain, the ledger must be self-sustaining. We need incentives for miners to maintain copies of the ledger, monitor (listen for) new grades, validate information, create new blocks, and achieve consensus. Without a third party that monitors or checks miners’ work, it is important that these incentives are provided as part of the blockchain.

GradeChain could provide these incentives by creating GradeCoin that miners would earn for adding blocks of information. The ledger would then have to store these balances along with grade information. To work, GradeCoin must have value but it need not be a fully liquid currency.

One possibility is that GradeCoin is a utility token that only provides a service inside the blockchain — students use GradeCoin to calculate their GPA. Perhaps, GradeCoin is convertible into course credit. Here, we need to be careful not to undermine grades as a signal of student understanding of course material. This GradeCoin has the look and feel of airline miles rewards convertible to status or perks inside a closed system.

Alternatively, or additionally, GradeCoin could be exchangeable for a limited set of goods and services outside the blockchain. For example, GradeCoin could be used for wait-list priority for electives courses, tickets to football games, or coffee at a local cafe. Again, note the similarity to airline miles that are used for more than airline purchases, like rental cars or hotel stays. However, as an oracle is needed to register students to classes, the value of exchangeable GradeCoin would rely on real world entities — say, the local café — who offer redemption. Allowing even more liquidity is feasible by requiring miners to listen for and record transfers or sales but need not be necessary.