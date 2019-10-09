In his book, A Primer of Money, Banking and Gold (link resides outside ibm.com), Peter L. Bernstein says that despite the problems money causes, mankind invented it and sticks to it because it relieves us of the almost insurmountable difficulties of doing business through barter. For this reason, even the most primitive societies have tended to use some form of money, whether it be feathers, beads or giant stones buried under the sea. Commonly defined as any medium of exchange, a more concise definition of currency would be a widespread system of money common to a geographic location, like the US Dollar.

Originally used as a receipt for grain stores in ancient Egypt, currency evolved to represent value with different metals. These metals were able to store value as they were a standardized weight when they were stamped into coins. This standardization paved the way for banking whereby coins could be valued by the weight of the metal and stored in a secure location for credit.

As trade increased, merchants needed a medium of exchange that was more efficient than metal coins, which led to the introduction of paper money. While initially a gradual process beginning in the Chinese Tang dynasty, by the 1900s, most industrialized countries were using paper notes and coins to represent a gold standard.