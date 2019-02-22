There are at least five specific ways blockchain data can help data scientists in general.

Ensuring Trust (Data Integrity)

Data recorded on the blockchain are trustworthy because they must have gone through a verification process which ensures its quality. It also provides for transparency, since activities and transactions that take place on the blockchain network can be traced.

Last year, Lenovo showcased this use case of blockchain technology to detect fraudulent documents and forms. The PC giants used blockchain technology to validate physical documents which were encoded with digital signatures. The digital signatures are processed by computers and the authenticity of the document is verified through a blockchain record.

Most times, data integrity is ensured when details of the origin and interactions concerning a data block are stored on the blockchain and automatically verified (or validated) before it can be acted upon.

Preventing Malicious Activities

Because blockchain uses consensus algorithm to verify transactions, it is impossible for a single unit to pose a threat to the data network. A node (or unit) that begins to act abnormally can easily be identified and expunged from the network.

Because the network is so distributed, it makes it almost impossible for a single party to generate enough computational power to alter the validation criteria and allow unwanted data in the system. To alter the blockchain rules, a majority of nodes must be pooled together to create a consensus. This will not be possible for a single bad actor to achieve.

Making Predictions (Predictive Analysis)

Blockchain data, just like other types of data, can be analyzed to reveal valuable insights into the behaviors, trends and as such can be used to predict future outcomes. What is more, blockchain provides structured data gathered from individuals or individual devices.

In predictive analysis, data scientists’ base on large sets of data to determine with good accuracy the outcome of social events like customer preferences, customer lifetime value, dynamic prices, and churn rates as it relates to businesses. This is, however, not limited to business insights as almost any event can be predicted with the right data analysis whether it is social sentiments or investment markers.

And due to the distributed nature of blockchain and the huge computational power available through it, data scientists even in smaller organizations can undertake extensive predictive analysis tasks. These data scientists can use the computational power of several thousand computers connected on a blockchain network as a cloud-based service to analyze social outcomes in a scale which would not have been otherwise possible.

Real-Time Data Analysis

As has been exhibited in financial and payment systems, blockchain makes for real-time cross border transactions. Several banks and fintech innovators are now exploring blockchain because it affords fast — actually, real-time — settlement of huge sums irrespective of geographic barriers.

In the same manner, organizations that require real-time analysis of data in large scale can call on a blockchain-enabled system to achieve. With blockchain, banks and other organizations can observe changes in data in real time making it possible to make quick decisions — whether it is to block a suspicious transaction or track abnormal activities.

Manage Data Sharing

In this regard, data gotten form data studies can be stored in a blockchain network. This way, project teams do not repeat data analysis already carried out by other teams or wrongfully reuse data that’s already been used. Also, a blockchain platform can help data scientists monetize their work, probably by trading analysis outcomes stored on the platform.