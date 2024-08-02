Today’s customers and employees expect a real-time, personalized and connected user experience on any platform. As enterprise applications grow and evolve to address these needs, integration between applications has become increasingly important. Building point-to-point integrations manually is time consuming, inefficient and costly; and organizations need a better way to consume and share data, as well as a more flexible and agile way to add new features and solutions. This is where application programming interfaces (APIs) can help. API-led connectivity, also known as API-led integration or API connectivity, addresses these requirements to help organizations break down data silos, improve collaboration, respond to change quickly and increase innovation.

An API is a set of defined rules that enables different applications to communicate with each other. APIs provide a modern, efficient way to allow others to access and consume an organization’s data and services—enabling companies to open their application data and functionality throughout their ecosystem, including external third-party developers, business partners and internal departments within their companies.

APIs are light, modular building blocks that can be reused and packaged together in multiple applications to provide consistency and scalability and can likewise be secured and controlled. It’s therefore no surprise that API adoption has skyrocketed in recent years. An estimated 75 percent (Source: IDC FutureScape: Top 10 Worldwide Future of Connectedness Predictions, November 2022) of all enterprises will be using APIs by next year, both internally and externally, in multiple industries and in a wide variety of use cases.