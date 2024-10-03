IBM Research data loader enhances AI model training for open-source community

The idea for the high-throughput data loader stemmed from practical issues research scientists observed during model training, as their work required a tool that could process large amounts of data across multiple devices—all while keeping up with progressively efficient GPUs. As IBM Research notes in its blog about the release, “It’s all thanks to a team of researchers who were simply building the tools they needed to get a job done.”

Davis Wertheimer of IBM Research explains some of the challenges that can emerge during large-scale training: “There’s something of an 80/20 rule when it comes to large-scale training. Eighty percent of all the published literature is looking at algorithmic tradeoffs between GPU memory and communication and computation. But when you actually try to build something, 80% of the time, you can depend on a very long tail of all these other practical issues because the pipeline runs at the speed of the narrowest bottleneck.”

As the IBM team developed their training platform, they continued encountering bottlenecks. “As we get better and better at using our GPUs, more and more often the bottleneck is the data loader,” observes Wertheimer.

This realization led to a dual development process. “There’s been a parallel journey of, on the one hand, evolving our training platform, and, on the other hand, constantly evolving our data loader to keep up with the speed demands from our training platform to avoid bottlenecking it,” he explains.