A proactive cybersecurity policy is not just smart — it’s essential

It’s easy to focus on the “after” when it comes to cybersecurity: How to stop an attack after it begins and how to recover when it’s over. But while a reactive response sort of worked in the past, it simply is not good enough in today’s world.

Not only are attacks more intense and more damaging than ever before, but cyber criminals also use so many different attack methods. Zscaler ThreatLabz 2024 Phishing Report found that phishing attacks increased by 58% in 2023, and Veeam’s Data Protection Trends Report 2024 reported that three in four organizations suffered at least one ransomware attack in 2023. Additionally, cyber criminals are increasingly turning to AI-based tools that make it much easier to find and take advantage of vulnerabilities.

As a result, many organizations are shifting their approach when it comes to cybersecurity. Instead of waiting to jump into action when a threat emerges, organizations are now putting a proactive cybersecurity strategy into place. Proactive cybersecurity means putting strategies and processes into place before a threat emerges to reduce your vulnerabilities and the risk of an attack. This approach can also help you spot an attack as it is about to happen or in the very early stages.