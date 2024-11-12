AI search is getting smarter

SearchGPT, OpenAI’s new search engine prototype, has created a wave of enthusiasm. It has also sparked several pressing questions: how will AI reshape the search landscape, and what does it mean for search engine optimization (SEO)?

For years, SEO has been an art largely dedicated to optimizing content for Google. Now, with generative engine optimization (GEO), the rules may be changing.

Google is still a dominant force in search, commanding 89% of the market worldwide in 2023-2024, according to StatCounter. In May, the Mountain View giant introduced AI Overviews to US users and has since expanded the feature to over 100 countries. Meanwhile, publishers and other companies are beginning to notice new audiences coming from AI search tools like Perplexity, as well as chat assistants powered by large language models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and Meta AI.

For IBM’s own digital platforms, this AI-driven audience is still small but undeniably valuable. Matthew Blackshaw-Marschinke, Manager of Global SEO at IBM, estimates that the AI-driven audience is 100 times smaller than the traffic Google delivers—though more deeply engaged. “When comparing the two [traffic sources] with the actions we care about—downloading white papers, completing web forms or signing up for newsletters—the conversion rate for AI platforms is double that of Google search,” says Blackshaw-Marschinke. “It’s still early days for the technology, but these users show higher intent and growing trust in the content.”