Welcome to extended reality: Transforming how employees work and learn

Whether it’s on the jet tarmac or assembly line, in the warehouse or on site for countless field service industries, overlaying digital information (including live IoT data streams) on the physical world through mobile and headset-enabled AR is transforming the way employees receive training and work. This collision of the physical and digital worlds is leading to greater efficiency and safety while driving productivity. By 2020 , 25 percent of all field service workers will be using augmented reality on a mobile device or AR headsets that allow workers to be hands-free and heads-up, improving safety and productivity.

But XR isn’t useful just for industrial and field service employees coping with complicated workflows — it can also be used by health care professionals, pilots, police and professionals in many other industries to learn faster while acclimating to stressful and even hazardous job scenarios.

Remember how workflow standards changed when organizations shifted from paper to computers — and then again from computers to mobile technology? The shift to XR, which is a natural evolution of the mobile experience, is even more dramatic. Rather than merely delivering work orders to enterprise employees via mobile devices, XR combines the insight you receive from AI and the real-time data stream you get from IoT with the overlay of work instructions created by AR.

XR provides enterprises with a platform that helps people perform their jobs better. Instead of delivering information through a 5-inch mobile screen, AR and virtual reality (VR) can provide enterprise workers with an immersive, 360-degree, three-dimensional view that can revolutionize on-the-job problem-solving and training. According to a recent Harvard Business Review article , an estimated 80-90 percent of the information humans get is accessed through vision — meaning training in XR reduces cognitive load, making information easier to absorb and increasing the ability to apply information to workflows more accurately.

While it sounds futuristic, XR is happening right now. The market for XR is poised to grow from USD4.2 billion in 2017 to USD61 billion in 2022, according to research firm ARtillry Pro . Energy companies are already implementing XR to bridge the knowledge gap created by the retirement of experienced employees.