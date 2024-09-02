Think Like a Chief Automation Officer to Deliver a Reliable Consumer Experience in Unreliable Times

How often do you check the weather each day? According to one estimate by the US Department of Commerce, the majority of Americans check the weather forecast 3.8 times per day, equating to 301 billion forecasts consumed per year. And that’s just accounting for the majority of Americans, not the majority of everyone worldwide.

Millions of decisions are made every day based on the weather forecast because it affects so much of our lives. For individuals, it can be deciding what to wear, where to shelter or when to travel. For businesses, it can be deciding where to route trucks or how to keep employees safe.

When it comes to delivering a reliable consumer experience in unreliable times, The Weather Company, an IBM Business, is a good model. As the world’s most accurate weather forecaster overall, it strives to consistently deliver industry-leading forecasting—without any disruption or delays—which is challenging during times of peak demand. For example, during extreme weather events like hurricanes or winter storms, The Weather Company’s applications (like The Weather Channel app) typically see a 50-75% increase in users looking for weather information.