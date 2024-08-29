The blueprint for a modern data center

As a leader, you need to know where you want to take the business—understanding the trajectory of your organization is nonnegotiable. However, your perspective must be grounded in reality; meaning, you must understand the limitations of your current environment:

Where does it currently fall short?

Where have you already identified room for improvement?

Where can you make meaningful changes?

The answers to these questions can help guide your transformation plan with achievable goals. Changes will likely come through outdated, disjointed technology systems and inefficient, costly processes.

It’s also important to clearly define the role of new advanced technologies in your new environment. AI and containerization are not just buzzwords. They are powerful tools and methods that can help you drive efficiency, agility and resiliency throughout the data center and into everything the business does through digital means.

AI offers insights and the ability to automate capabilities intelligently.

More than half of surveyed organizations seek to increase value and revenue through the adoption of generative AI.

Containerization gives you greater flexibility and growth potential in deploying applications in any hybrid cloud environment that you can envision (and need).

Gartner predicts that 15% of on-premises production workloads will run in containers by 2026.

Don’t just keep pace with these advancements in technology. Use them and build advanced data-driven processes around them to enable your entire organization to create a distinct, competitive edge.

When you have your objectives and mission clearly defined, you can develop a strategic plan that incorporates advanced technologies, processes—and even partner services—to achieve the outcomes you’ve outlined. This plan should not just solely address the immediate needs but should also be flexible and adaptable to overcome future challenges and use future opportunities. It should also include resiliency and sustainability as core tenants to make sure you can keep growing and transforming for years to come.