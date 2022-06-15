Solutions for Migrating Unstructured Data from On-Premises to AWS

Problem/scenario

Another Application B had to process lot of unstructured data from an FTP location. These files were transferred to the application server through SFTP by dependent applications. Since this application is moved to AWS, we must have the dependent applications also transfer these files to a storage location in AWS.

Solution

AWS Transfer Family (link resides outside ibm.com) provides options to transfer your unstructured data to an S3 bucket or an EFS Storage using SFTP, FTPS or FTP protocols. This easily integrates with any standard FTP client (GUI- or CLI-based) and thus allows you to transfer your data from on-premises to AWS. As a managed service backed by in-built autoscaling features, it can be deployed in up to three availability zones to achieve high availability and resiliency.

Private VPC endpoints are available to securely transfer data within the internal network.

AWS Transfer Family can also be used for a one-time data migration for B2B Managed File Transfer.

We used an EFS mount on the application server and directed the other dependent applications to use the AWS Transfer Family SFTP private endpoint to send the files securely. The authentication was handled via SSH Key Pair so that there is no hardcoded username/password in either location. This way, we do not expose the application server over SSH port 22, which was a client-mandated security control.

Challenges

It was very easy to set up and get going because our application was running in Linux.

However, FSx is not a supported target storage option because AWS Transfer Family suits use cases for a target application hosted on Linux platforms. Some additional programming is needed to access an S3 Bucket if a Windows-based application must consume these managed services.

Cost implications

There is a $0.30 per hour fixed charge while the service is enabled and $0.04 per gigabyte (GB) data upload/download charges are applicable.