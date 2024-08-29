Six best practices for delivering automated desk support

Service desk support is a lifeline for many businesses as employees expect personalized and always on (24/7) support solutions that speed productivity and improve user experience. Within the digital workplace, AI and cognitive resources help businesses keep pace and sustain service desk productivity. But what’s the best strategy to make this happen? And how do organizations develop best practices and policies that align business goals?

IBM teamed with IDC to take a closer look at the trend.

The resulting white paper, “Accelerating the Support Experience with the Cognitive AI-Powered Help Desk” , provides a basic framework for the cognitive AI-powered help desk experience for tech leaders.

Overcoming barriers to entry

Two of the top barriers to entry for the digital workplace are providing personalized IT support and intuitive technology services that will facilitate adoption. CIOs and IT leaders are seeking new ways to deliver employees the service that they need without disrupting workflows or morale.

Using cognitive and AI capabilities can save in operational costs while providing an enhanced user experience. Sentiment analysis, natural language and data insights speed ticket resolution and identify system gaps to create better user- outcomes and results. Here are six best practices for creating an automated support experience to get you started:

Automate processes – Use AI technology to develop scripted, automatic email and text communications that lead to speedy resolutions.

– Use AI technology to develop scripted, automatic email and text communications that lead to speedy resolutions. Self service – Decrease the load on the support team. Create knowledge bases and tools for users to quickly troubleshoot their own technology issues.

– Decrease the load on the support team. Create knowledge bases and tools for users to quickly troubleshoot their own technology issues. Robust, remote support – Empower mobile and remote workers with technology and support that improve worker productivity and technology adoption.

– Empower mobile and remote workers with technology and support that improve worker productivity and technology adoption. Advanced ticketing – Use AI-powered ticketing systems that integrate into an end-to-end solution. These systems evolve based on collection and application of historic data and insights.

– Use AI-powered ticketing systems that integrate into an end-to-end solution. These systems evolve based on collection and application of historic data and insights. Single-source support – Develop a solution that can cover multiple devices and platforms and help shorten wait and problem resolution times.

– Develop a solution that can cover multiple devices and platforms and help shorten wait and problem resolution times. Kiosks – Create onsite opportunities where users can engage directly with a support agent to help solve their technology challenges. In-person support can be layered with automated solutions for a more robust user experience.

For more on the service desk transformation, get the full whitepaper, here.