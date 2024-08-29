Six best practices for delivering automated desk support

Service desk support is a lifeline for many businesses as employees expect personalized and always on (24/7) support solutions that speed productivity and improve user experience. Within the digital workplace, AI and cognitive resources help businesses keep pace and sustain service desk productivity. But what’s the best strategy to make this happen? And how do organizations develop best practices and policies that align business goals?
IBM teamed with IDC to take a closer look at the trend.
The resulting white paper, “Accelerating the Support Experience with the Cognitive AI-Powered Help Desk” , provides a basic framework for the cognitive AI-powered help desk experience for tech leaders.
Overcoming barriers to entry
Two of the top barriers to entry for the digital workplace are providing personalized IT support and intuitive technology services that will facilitate adoption. CIOs and IT leaders are seeking new ways to deliver employees the service that they need without disrupting workflows or morale.
Using cognitive and AI capabilities can save in operational costs while providing an enhanced user experience. Sentiment analysis, natural language and data insights speed ticket resolution and identify system gaps to create better user- outcomes and results. Here are six best practices for creating an automated support experience to get you started:
For more on the service desk transformation, get the full whitepaper, here.
Give your workforce fast, personalized service desk support