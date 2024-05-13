Scaling generative AI with flexible model choices

The characteristics of foundation models can be grouped into 3 main attributes. Organizations must understand that overly emphasizing one attribute might compromise the others. Balancing these attributes is key to customize the model for an organization’s specific needs:

Trusted: Models that are clear, explainable and harmless. Performant: The right level of performance for targeted business domains and use cases. Cost-effective: Models that offer gen AI at a lower total cost of ownership and reduced risk.

IBM Granite is a flagship series of enterprise-grade models developed by IBM Research®. These models feature an optimal mix of these attributes, with a focus on trust and reliability, enabling businesses to succeed in their gen AI initiatives. Remember, businesses cannot scale gen AI with foundation models they cannot trust.

IBM watsonx offers enterprise-grade AI models resulting from a rigorous refinement process. This process begins with model innovation led by IBM Research, involving open collaborations and training on enterprise-relevant content under the IBM AI Ethics Code to promote data transparency.

IBM Research has developed an instruction-tuning technique that enhances both IBM-developed and select open-source models with capabilities essential for enterprise use. Beyond academic benchmarks, our ‘FM_EVAL’ data set simulates real-world enterprise AI applications. The most robust models from this pipeline are made available on IBM® watsonx.ai™, providing clients with reliable, enterprise-grade gen AI foundation models, as shown in the image: