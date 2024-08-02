Successful SAP ERP modernization programs begin with clear organizational alignment on wanted outcomes and expected business value, end-to-end scope and roadmap. This alignment is critical to enterprises that run their core operations on SAP ECC for years. It helps them determine where to start their modernization initiatives and how to prioritize, organize and plan to see the value of this investment.
To build this strategic plan, enterprises need a fact base that enables them to move forward with critical SAP S/4HANA-enabled transformation decisions across people, process, enterprise architecture and next-gen technology.
With hundreds of successful implementations of S/4HANA programs that involved both SAP ERP applications and infrastructure modernization, IBM® has a well-defined approach that is called Rapid Discovery. This approach helps determine the what, why and how for SAP ERP modernization and is infrastructure agnostic. Whether you are running SAP ERP on AIX, IBM i, Linux® or Windows, the approach remains the same. IBM’s team of cross-functional experts uses innovative tools and frameworks to build a transformative foundation composed of six essential ingredients:
As part of Rapid Discovery, we also help clients work through issues that are related to the following enablers:
This well-defined discovery process for SAP ERP modernization helps you assess your current SAP ERP landscape, define your to-be state and align on business case, operating model and a modern enterprise architecture. If you would like to learn more, join us for the webinar (link resides outside of ibm.com), “Build the foundation for SAP ERP modernization with rapid discovery assessment” where we take a detailed analysis of this process.
