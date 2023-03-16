Retrieve and Analyze Your Cloud Access Management Data

If you have worked with IBM Cloud and looked into security and compliance before, you may have already used all the following sources to improve account security:

In addition to the above, there is data about the account, its resources, user and service IDs, and their privileges. In this post, we refer to that data as “access management data.” It can be viewed and retrieved in many ways, including through the IBM Cloud console (UI), the command line interface (CLI) and other interfaces. In the following, we focus on the Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for the IBM Cloud platform services (see screenshot above). You can access their documentation by going to the API and SDK reference library and then selecting the Platform category.

For access management data, the important IBM Cloud APIs include the following:

User Management to retrieve a list of users in the cloud account to analyze

IAM Identity Services to look into service IDs, trusted profiles and API keys

IAM Access Groups for details on access groups and their members

IAM Policy Management to analyze access policies of access groups, service-to-service authorizations and access roles

Resource Manager for details on resource groups (which are often referenced in access policies)

Resource Controller to retrieve information about service instances

There are more APIs available, but the above form the core. Data from these APIs helps establish a (mostly static) snapshot view of the security setup. It is similar to what (on a high level and ignoring details) the IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center evaluates.

Each of the API functions requires an IAM access token and returns a set of JSON data. The real value comes from combining the data for the full picture—composing the puzzle from many pieces. It is the first step toward the security analysis. The data from all the APIs can be held shortly in memory (just for running some reports) or it can be persisted for deeper analysis. We opted for the latter and decomposed the JSON objects into relational tables. This means we can run SQL queries and benefit from its expressional power for the analysis.

It is important to note that the analysis does not cover any dynamic membership rules or context- or time-based access decisions. Deciding on access as part of IAM processing requires more dynamic data. We don’t want to and cannot mimic IAM decision. The analysis only helps to find interesting spots in the security setup to investigate and possibly to improve.