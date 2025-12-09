For many organizations, vulnerability management still follows a familiar routine: scan the environment, generate lengthy reports, assign remediation tasks and hope the next cycle improves.

Unfortunately, modern environments move too quickly for this process to remain effective. Cloud workloads scale on demand, containers spin up and disappear within minutes and new vulnerabilities are disclosed continuously. Meanwhile, attackers use newly exposed weaknesses within hours, long before scheduled patch cycles can respond.

The problem is no longer the ability to detect vulnerabilities. It is the challenge of identifying which ones introduce immediate and meaningful risk.