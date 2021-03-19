Regulatory Reporting For Banks On AWS

As we know, Banking is one of the most highly regulated industries. As banks embark their accelerated journey towards digital transformation, it is imperative for the entire industry to meet the ever-increasing demands of regulators and adhere to required compliance. With the emergence of digital channels, there is exponential growth of data in banks, which provides newer opportunities to develop highly resilient, responsive, scalable, optimized and secured solutions for regulatory reporting. This rise of regulatory reporting as a service on cloud is quickly becoming the next big thing to improve efficiency, bridge control gaps and enable cost savings by leveraging disruptive exponential technologies.

Regulatory reporting relies on huge volumes of data that needs to be ingested from various sources, undergo data cleansing processes, quality checks, transformation and finally storage. Banks have been doing this for decades, however the increasing need of stringent regulatory requirements coupled with processing of large volumes of data are shifting the industry towards cloud platforms. The need for authentication, authorization, data stewardship, data encryption, audit trail and data lineage are becoming more critical when it comes to managing a bank’s highly sensitive mission critical data. Banks can leverage rich sets of AWS services to build regulatory reporting capability on cloud and meet their growing regulatory business needs.

Regulatory Reporting on AWS Cloud



The reference architecture below depicts the process of a Bank’s regulatory reporting on AWS cloud, where the data access governance and compliance is maintained by AWS Lake Formation.