Plan for cloud-first initiatives with a cloud strategy road map



The term “cloud first” has different meanings for different organizations, and no two companies’ journeys to a cloud-first position are exactly alike.

That’s why outlining a cloud strategy road map, a thorough guide to embracing the cloud, can help organizations prepare for their specific needs.

A cloud-first strategy shapes how enterprises handle both technology and business decisions. It considers the nitty-gritty of operations and sets a foundation for larger pursuits, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), to help enterprises pursue business initiatives without hesitation.

Before implementing a cloud strategy, it’s important to set out a road map to ensure your early steps toward a cloud-first initiative are on sound footing. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you embark on that journey.