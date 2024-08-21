Optimizing finished vehicle logistics with blockchain solutions

Stakeholders can tie these insights to documents associated with the shipping, such as contractual documents, bill of lading, inspection reports and various other evidence to fix liabilities in case of damage. Digitizing customs documents and tying them to a single source (such as a vehicle) expedites the custom clearance process and can reduce the delivery timelines.

The blockchain-based solution makes it possible to calculate ETA with real-time actionable insights from multiple stakeholders. This can be done by factoring in vehicle location, traffic, historical data, weather conditions, vehicle and driver performance, distance and speed calculations, and any other available. Vehicle tracking is possible through various technologies such as GPS, IoT sensors and RFID and telematics.

OEMs and LSPs can optimize the transportation process by planning the movement of the vehicles from manufacturing plants to various markets to meet delivery schedules and cost requirements.

LSPs can adjust the routes based on the trade lanes and the associated transportation legs in the case of any route deviations due to external factors. These external factors include adverse weather conditions, traffic conditions, political or social unrest, infrastructure issues or any other supply chain disruptions. Pre-defined trade lanes can help in identifying the next best route that is available from the current location in case of disruptions.

LSPs can inform truck drivers and other personnel of their responsibility to inspect and report the vehicle status before loading, during transit and upon delivery. Inspection reports document the condition of the vehicle to identify when and where damages occurred.

They can provide photographic evidence in case of any damage in real time. Users can store and publish evidence over a blockchain network for transparency across all involved stakeholders. This gives the insurer solid, accurate evidence.