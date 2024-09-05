Cultivating Careers, Communities and Companies with Open Source

Open source is like adopting a free puppy; it’s not actually free because there are all these things you need to buy and appointments to pay for, plus you have the ultimate responsibility of taking care of that puppy. Such is the agreement in an open source community — you have a responsibility to maintain your project.

Before IBM, I was at a configuration management company, and I had the privilege of engaging with a large company that made printers. This company wanted to open source an internal project and the lead person asked me for advice. They thought they could “put it on GitHub, throw up a wiki, walk away and let the nerds take over.” That may have been a direct quote from them, now as I think about it.

Well, while talking with this person, I was distracted watching out my window as a bunch of people picked up trash in the park across the street. In Texas, you need a license and written plan to organize such an event; there are a lot of logistics — water, bathrooms, trash pickup, management, etc. And it dawned on me that this was a great way to describe an open source community.

People are willing to help pitch in (pick up trash, if you will), use the resources provided and improve things, but they don’t care about the logistics. You must. You shoulder the responsibility to maintain and advocate. That’s one of the hardest things for most companies to understand — nobody else cares about the logistics of your open source project. If you have an internal process to open source something, or you have specific IP rules to open source something, no one outside of your company cares. The logistics of getting something out there and maintaining it are your responsibility as the leader, and no one will do it other than you.

Remember, your goal is to take away the frustration of things around the project, so when people show up, they can just do their jobs and give back to the project y’all are building.