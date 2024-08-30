Open source: A catalyst for modernization & innovation

With any true progress there needs to be real collaboration. That adage rings true in most disciplines of sciences and business, and it also defines the use of open source for IT development and innovation.

In our budding digital era, open source platforms allow for the evolutionary, optimal and secure integration of new tech and new applications into existing infrastructure. Open-source collaboration has many proven advantages including greater engagement by developers, which leads to more productivity, flexibility, and cutting-edge innovation at lower costs. It is all about community. A diverse developer ecosystem, combined with the tenets of open source; open licenses, open governance, and open standards are helping guide the quality, performance and modernization of IT.

Historically, open-source collaboration has led to scalable and more secure applications for computing, especially via Linux (still the choice of most code development), Java, Node.js, and other enterprise platforms. IBM has been a trailblazer when it comes to the use and encouragement of open source. Over the years, IBM has helped create and lead the Linux Foundation, Apache Foundation, Eclipse Foundation, Cloud Foundry, Docker (with Google), Open Stack (infrastructure-as-a-service), OpenWhisk (serverless platform) (links reside outside ibm.com) that have served as vibrant catalysts for the developer community.

Open-source platforms are also impacting emerging tech practice areas of artificial intelligence, blockchain, the Internet of Things, deep learning and quantum computing. Looking forward to “Industry 4.0”, IBM has become a force in directing the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (Kubernetes) (link resides outside ibm.com), Hyperledger (blockchain) (link resides outside ibm.com), CODAIT (the Center for Open Source, Data and AI Technology), MAX (Model Asset Exchange for deep learning), MQTT (leading protocol for connecting IoT devices), and Qiskit, an open–source quantum computing framework. The recent acquisition of Red Hat will continue to elevate IBM as a leader in existing and future open-source communities, especially in the areas of microservices and automation.

