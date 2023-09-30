Mastering fair lending analytics

While regulators have issued detailed documentation, development and validation standards for modeling credit, market and other risks, there is less guidance for fair lending models and related MRM. There are several key challenges for fair lending analyses and MRM.

What constitutes a viable model and the validation process differ in the fair lending context. For example, a fair lending model aims to mimic underwriting and pricing policies, therefore, traditional variable selection approaches do not apply. When a strong model cannot be developed, the internal fair lending analytical standards should guide finding the best possible model (such as choosing the best risk-factor binning or interactions) and implementing other compensating controls.

Model assessment must consider the model’s use, such as focal point selection or selection of files for review. MRM should not apply lower standards to fair lending models because they are only one of several controls.

Importantly, automated and validated credit scoring models present lower fair lending risk. But, complex scoring systems (such as those relying on machine learning or data seldom used for credit decisions) carry the greatest fair lending risk and the handbook instructs examiners to assess MRM practices for machine learning. Risks increase with machine learning or alternative data, as the modeled relationships are no longer explicit, and the data is more likely to obscure proxies of the protected classes. Firms and vendors should also search for less discriminatory alternatives (LDA). In the case of machine learning, it is common to find alternative models, often with the help of automated tools with similar performance but less bias.