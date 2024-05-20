How to establish lineage transparency for your machine learning initiatives

Machine learning (ML) has become a critical component of many organizations’ digital transformation strategy. From predicting customer behavior to optimizing business processes, ML algorithms are increasingly being used to make decisions that impact business outcomes.

Have you ever wondered how these algorithms arrive at their conclusions? The answer lies in the data used to train these models and how that data is derived. In this blog post, we will explore the importance of lineage transparency for machine learning data sets and how it can help establish and ensure, trust and reliability in ML conclusions.

Trust in data is a critical factor for the success of any machine learning initiative. Executives evaluating decisions made by ML algorithms need to have faith in the conclusions they produce. After all, these decisions can have a significant impact on business operations, customer satisfaction and revenue. But trust isn’t important only for executives; before executive trust can be established, data scientists and citizen data scientists who create and work with ML models must have faith in the data they’re using. Understanding the meaning, quality and origins of data are the key factors in establishing trust. In this discussion we are focused on data origins and lineage.

Lineage describes the ability to track the origin, history, movement and transformation of data throughout its lifecycle. In the context of ML, lineage transparency means tracing the source of the data used to train any model understanding how that data is being transformed and identifying any potential biases or errors that may have been introduced along the way.