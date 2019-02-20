

Digital transformation is about completing work differently, and not simply for the sake of change.

It should address the dynamic business needs of the customer while optimizing the operational processes that impact the cost of service. As organizations pursue transformation, they often quickly realize that better customer and employee experiences need better and smarter automation solutions that provide workflow capabilities that address needs today and dynamically realign workflow solutions based on the demands for tomorrow.

Current digital transformation programs struggle because they address the process problems for today but do not provide flexibility for change.

Intelligent business process management suites (iBPMS) combine business process management (BPM) software with additional capabilities such as artificial intelligence (AI) to help companies dynamically automate more types of start-to-finish experiences. These suites are often cloud-enabled and provide low-code tools that help citizen developers create workflow solutions very quickly.

An iBPMS is an integrated set of technologies that coordinates people, machines and things (as in Internet of Things) and support traditional business process management requirements. These technologies also offer: