How the Titanic helped us think about Explainable AI

Trust comes through understanding. How Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led decisions are made and what determining factors were included are crucial to understand. While transparency offers a view into the AI technology and algorithms in use, simple and straightforward explanations are needed to illustrate how the AI is used.

People are entitled to understand how AI arrived at a conclusion, especially when those conclusions impact decisions about their employability, their credit worthiness, or their potential. Provided explanations need to be easy to understand.

The IBM Academy of Technology is a wonderful collective of passionate technologists that work on initiatives that help guide the company in new directions using what are called ‘initiatives’. This AOT initiative was focused on taking a human-centric approach towards explainability because there has really been very little research done on how a user may react when they find out that a model is “probably but not totally correct”. Additionally, we wanted to explore all the various facets that must be considered when thinking about rendering an AI model explainable – not just from a tooling perspective but also the user experience that ultimately empowers.

Three major themes came out of this effort that we wish to share through this blog post:

1. Prioritize empowering end users.

Be hyper-focused on empowering end users to give them the knowledge and autonomy they need to make better decisions about whether to trust an AI model. Having this lens on opened up our conversations across stakeholders.