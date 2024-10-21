How technology and information sharing can help AUKUS protect the Indo-Pacific

Three years ago, Australia, the UK and the US launched AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership to enhance stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. AUKUS is organized around two key pillars: supporting the Royal Australian Navy with nuclear-powered submarines and advancing military technology, such as AI (artificial intelligence), quantum computing and cybersecurity.
This partnership enables deeper sharing of information and technology across the three nations, fostering integration of security-related science, industrial bases and supply chains. This allows AUKUS to promote a free, open safe and secure Indo-Pacific region.
A significant challenge lies in Australia’s lack of a nuclear industrial base, with a decades-long timeline for development. In Pillar 1, the US plans to deliver Virginia-class submarines to Australia by 2027, necessitating the upgrade of the existing naval base in Perth and building infrastructure in Adelaide for future UK-provided submarines.
This presents an opportunity to build an efficient industrial ecosystem through streamlined processes, digital engineering and advanced technologies to improve efficiency and uphold industrial standards.
A key hurdle is workforce development, particularly in building skills and competencies in emerging technologies like AI. Governments must invest in skills development centers and use techniques like aptitude testing and AI-based learning tools to match and retain talent within defense and technology sectors.
Moreover, AUKUS’s strict security requirements (protecting nuclear secrets, managing the electromagnetic spectrum and securing supply chains) demands upleveling workforce skills in robust data-centric approaches. Another requirement is adherence to the latest post-quantum cryptography standards, including those developed by IBM, to ensure the partnership remains secure and future-ready.
As the AUKUS partnerships continues to evolve and advance, we believe that Australia is a greenfield for development. It is generally unincumbered by the need to address outdated processes and methodologies like other countries in the partnership.
Modern IT processes, virtual reality training, robotics, AI, secure cloud infrastructure and other advanced support capabilities empower Australia to more effectively attract, assess, train and retain a capable workforce. This allows them to build educational pathways and the accompanying infrastructure with support from the UK, the US and their industry partners.
Meanwhile, Pillar 2 of the partnership focuses on advancing technology capabilities, including AI and quantum. These capabilities are critical to accelerating the development and scaling of advanced technology to maintain the narrowing military advantage of the nations and to achieving information and decision advantage.
Other critical advanced capabilities include undersea capabilities, advanced cyber, hypersonic and counter hypersonic capabilities, electronic warfare and innovation. Information sharing will only be achieved by a comprehensive approach to using technology tools and systems, including new use cases never tested before.
Building upon the 2023 IBM report Strengthening the Future of the AUKUS Partnership, we believe technology through partnership is critical to help address challenges in both AUKUS pillars. From the public-private partnership and data-centricity to the implementation of generative AI, quantum and secure Distributed Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure (DHI), IBM is perfectly positioned to partner with the three nations to support their mission.
As detailed in the 2023 report, AUKUS partners should develop and foster trilateral initiatives to pool research and development of leading-edge capabilities underpinned by technologies like AI and generative AI. This supports the goal of securing the region and furthers cooperation under this trilateral AUKUS partnership. Sound governance is a necessity for data-centric architectures. This must link into governing AI to command the trust of governments and the societies they serve.
By investing in enterprise-grade AI platforms like IBM’s watsonx, AUKUS can industrialize, scale and simplify (at pace) the adoption of AI on cloud and on-premises to accelerate processes and power decision advantage.
IBM is undertaking fundamental research in AI and quantum that aligns with the pillars of the AUKUS partnership. IBM’s expertise and experience can help the AUKUS partnership move forward with confidence.
As a trusted provider to defense organizations around the globe for decades, IBM has worked closely with defense leaders to bolster their organizations from the HQ to the edge. The complex nature of the AUKUS partnership and its ambitious goals underscore the importance of trusted partners that understand the strengths and weaknesses of each nation.
As AUKUS passes its third anniversary, IBM is committed to supporting the mission of this future-ready partnership, powered by AI.