How technology and information sharing can help AUKUS protect the Indo-Pacific

Building upon the 2023 IBM report Strengthening the Future of the AUKUS Partnership, we believe technology through partnership is critical to help address challenges in both AUKUS pillars. From the public-private partnership and data-centricity to the implementation of generative AI, quantum and secure Distributed Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure (DHI), IBM is perfectly positioned to partner with the three nations to support their mission.

As detailed in the 2023 report, AUKUS partners should develop and foster trilateral initiatives to pool research and development of leading-edge capabilities underpinned by technologies like AI and generative AI. This supports the goal of securing the region and furthers cooperation under this trilateral AUKUS partnership. Sound governance is a necessity for data-centric architectures. This must link into governing AI to command the trust of governments and the societies they serve.

By investing in enterprise-grade AI platforms like IBM’s watsonx, AUKUS can industrialize, scale and simplify (at pace) the adoption of AI on cloud and on-premises to accelerate processes and power decision advantage.

IBM is undertaking fundamental research in AI and quantum that aligns with the pillars of the AUKUS partnership. IBM’s expertise and experience can help the AUKUS partnership move forward with confidence.

As a trusted provider to defense organizations around the globe for decades, IBM has worked closely with defense leaders to bolster their organizations from the HQ to the edge. The complex nature of the AUKUS partnership and its ambitious goals underscore the importance of trusted partners that understand the strengths and weaknesses of each nation.

As AUKUS passes its third anniversary, IBM is committed to supporting the mission of this future-ready partnership, powered by AI.