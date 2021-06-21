How DISH Network is Revolutionizing 5G Service Delivery

5G. Cloud-native. Network automation and orchestration. Anything as a service.

These are the topics leading the telecommunications industry into the newest phase of its ongoing evolution, and they were the focus of the discussion at IBM Think 2021 between Amit Pathania, Head of Orchestration and Automation at DISH Network (link resides outside ibm.com), and Saadi Ullah, IBM’s Enterprise Strategy Practice Leader for 5G and Edge.

As Ullah explained, the telco industry is entering a third wave of digital transformation focused on delivering agile enterprise services that will enable providers to lead the way and capture new business potential in the shift to 5G.

Both DISH and IBM are investing heavily in leading these changes.

IBM, for example, is promoting AI-powered Automation through its IBM Cloud Pak® for Network Automation.

But DISH’s disruptive approach to 5G was the true focus of the Think discussion.

DISH is differentiating from other 5G telcos by building — from the ground up — a greenfield, cloud-native 5G network with end-to-end orchestration and automation. Its network could be commercially available toward the end of 2021.

Wave 3 is imminent, said DISH’s Pathania. “And DISH, as a greenfield operator, is sitting in that window of opportunity. We have services, we have focus on enterprise and we have a focus on business enablement. And this is a daunting task for network operators.”

The key deliverables for Wave 3, according to Pathania, are the following:

High-velocity service delivery

Lowest cost

Guaranteed SLAs

So how will DISH achieve these objectives?

“We’ve decided to go completely cloud-native on hybrid cloud,” said Pathania. “The applications are also built on cloud-native principles, so there’s a lot of microservices-based, stateless architecture. We make use of as many open APIs as we can. We make full use of DevOps, we build CI/CD pipelines, so the best code with the best features, most advanced functionality and… virtually zero vulnerabilities, exists in the network at any given time.”