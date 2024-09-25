How a solid generative AI strategy can improve telecom network operations

Generative AI (gen AI) has transformed industries with applications such as document-based Q&A with reasoning, customer service chatbots and summarization tasks. These use cases have demonstrated the impressive capabilities of large language models (LLMs) in understanding and generating human-like responses, particularly in fields requiring nuanced language understanding and inferencing.

However, in the realm of telecom network operations, the data is different. The observability data comes from proprietary sources and encompasses a wide variety of formats, including alarms, performance metrics, probes and ticketing systems capturing incidents, defects and changes. This data, whether structured or unstructured, is deeply embedded in a domain-specific language. This includes terms and concepts from technologies like 5G, IP-MPLS and other network protocols.

A notable challenge arises from the fact that standard foundational LLMs are not typically trained on this highly specialized and technical data. This needs a careful strategy for integrating gen AI into the telecom operations domain, where operational efficiencies and accuracy are paramount.

Successfully using gen AI for network operations requires tailoring the models to this niche context while addressing unique challenges around data specificity and system integration.