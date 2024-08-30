FDA FSMA: Providing value beyond compliance

FDA FSMA will have significant global implications (link resides outside ibm.com) for traceability. For the first time, the rule establishes additional recordkeeping requirements for any US-based entity that manufactures, processes, packs or holds foods on the Food Traceability List (link resides outside ibm.com). This list includes 16 wide categories, such as all soft cheeses, nut butters, crustaceans, leafy greens and fresh-cut fruits.

Depending on the role a company plays in the value chain, they’ll be required to provide their partners with specific information, known as key data elements (KDEs) (link resides outside ibm.com), for certain critical tracking events (CTEs) in the food’s supply chain. This data will then be used to create a “traceability chain,” which can be used to quickly identify and remove contaminated food from the market. We saw this happen between Dole and Walmart in 2022 when a particular brand of lettuce—Ocean Mist Farms brand Romaine Hearts—had to be recalled. Being able to trace contaminated food from a grocery store to farmer and from that farmer to grocery stores, allows grocers to specify pulling from less shelves.

To achieve that outcome, the FDA FSMA comes with a bundle of new policies, procedures and penalties. For example, companies must maintain records for two years from the date created or obtained, and they must be ready to provide information to the FDA within 24 hours upon request. Failure to comply triggers a range of penalties, including court actions (such as seizure or injunction) and administrative actions (such as detention to gain control of adulterated or misbranded products, mandatory recall of violative food, or suspension of a facility’s food registration to prevent the shipment of food). However, it’s essential to recognize that fines aren’t the sole negative consequence of non-compliance.

Companies that intentionally and holistically incorporate FDA FSMA into their digitization efforts will get an edge over competitors who view the FDA FSMA as an isolated rule. With greater tracking and traceability, for example, comes real-time demand insight. When a customer is in the process of checking out at a grocery store, it provides real-time insights into the current demand for specific items. If the store can embed that data point back into its inventory management system, it will be able to better align supply and demand for individual items. Furthermore, companies that are doing ongoing product hierarchy work, like streamlining SKUs across their business, would be wise to think about how they could include this data traceability work at the same time, as doing the work in tandem could reduce costs significantly.