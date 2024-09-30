AI superintelligence: Hype or reality?

While no one denies that AI is advancing quickly, some observers say we are nowhere near superintelligence.

“It’s totally exaggerated,” said Brent Smolinski, IBM VP and Global Head of Technology and Data Strategy. “I don’t think we’re even in the right zip code for getting to superintelligence.”

Despite impressive strides in certain areas, AI still lacks fundamental elements of human-like intelligence, according to Smolinski. “There’s something fundamentally missing that will get us to superintelligence,” he says.

One key issue is the efficiency gap between human and machine learning. Smolinski contrasts AI and human learning processes: “For these large language models, to learn how to dialog, you have to feed it the whole corpus of the internet to get to the point where you can interact with it. Human beings [need] a tiny sliver.”

AI is also far from achieving the kind of versatility humans demonstrate when learning diverse skills, from language to physical tasks like playing golf or driving a car. This versatility represents a fundamental difference between human intelligence and current AI capabilities.

Smolinski outlines several elements of true superintelligence: inductive and deductive reasoning abilities, creativity, knowledge representation through mental models, real-time learning and adaptation, and consciousness.

In the field of AI, quantum computing might address some computational constraints, potentially “push[ing] the envelope of what AI could do,” Smolinski says. But quantum computing’s impact on achieving true superintelligence remains uncertain.

Another issue Smolinski highlighted is the need for a clear, agreed-upon definition of superintelligence. “If you get a room of six computer scientists and ask them what superintelligence means, you’ll get 12 different answers,” Smolinski says.