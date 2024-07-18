How to build a successful employee experience strategy

Focusing on providing a positive employee experience is the first responsibility. But how do you affect change?

1. Prioritize empathy

Organizations that are truly interested in creating an effective employee experience strategy should demonstrate that they care about their employee’s lives and overall health. In return, those organizations are likely to get dedicated, happy employees who want to help their organization thrive. But empathy cannot be faked or applied in half measures (link resides outside ibm.com). The organization and its executives must make day-to-day caring for employees a key mission or value and put in the work to demonstrate they care about their employees’ well-being. They can show that by how they assign work, how they prioritize employee recognition, how they allow employees to take care of their out-of-work needs and how they communicate how an employee can maintain a strong work-life balance. To produce empathy, the organization must invest in workplace culture so their approaches feel genuine.

2. Customize initiatives

While every organization has certain foundational approaches to the employee experience that it wants to create for every employee, it may choose to customize certain elements for individual employees. One way to do this is to create employee personas, where, like customers, you put employees into groups and identify ways to appeal to them.

For example, some employees may have extenuating circumstances requiring them to work from home more than other employees. Some employees respond to different incentives than others. For instance, one employee may want the flexibility of working from home, while others care more about wellness benefits like better healthcare or paying for gym memberships.

3. Encourage employees to speak up

Employees want to feel included in the organization’s decisions in the work environment, especially if those decisions directly affect their lives. Encouraging employee feedback is the best way to identify new ways to improve employee satisfaction.

Organizations can solicit employee feedback through official employee surveys, such as engagement surveys, and other day-to-day touch points like weekly one-on-ones and creating an open door policy for direct reports. Encouraging employees to speak up when they’re unhappy or they see a way the organization can better serve their workers will improve the overall employee experience, help discover issues, and create a better employer-employee relationship. Asking employees to submit ideas for how the organization could improve is a great win-win, where employees know they’re being listened to and the organization benefits from fresh thinking.

4. Celebrate accomplishments

There are plenty of opportunities for an organization to recognize its employees. Organizations can acknowledge milestones like anniversaries or completing a large project and talk about how important that employee has been to the business. Celebrate ways the organization is succeeding as well. Track metrics like overall job satisfaction derived from surveys and honor the HR team and other stakeholders who are creating positive experiences for employees and the overall organization. Organizations can do this through traditional communication channels like email and the intranet and in small groups and individual meetings.

5. Empower middle managers

The more managers feel trusted to make important decisions, the better they will feel about their jobs. And this also improves their direct reports’ employee experience as well because they directly know and work with the people making decisions that most directly influence their jobs. Middle managers can have a huge influence on career development, employee retention and identifying and nurturing high-performing talent.

HR departments can work directly with managers to help them identify development opportunities they can either discuss with their direct reports in an informal capacity or turn into formal development training.

They also are key stewards of: