In 2024, the initial cultural fascination with early generative AI yields tangible business results. This technology, which includes the ability to process and generate text, voice and video content, is revolutionizing how companies enhance productivity, foster innovation and stimulate creativity. According to McKinsey & Company (link resides outside of ibm.com), these AI applications have the potential to contribute between USD 2.6 trillion and 4.4 trillion annually to the global economy through various business scenarios.

Using insights from extensive collaborations with customers and partners in more than 25 countries, we’re excited to share well-informed predictions and emerging trends for 2024. This global perspective enabled us to observe how diverse industries both influence and are influenced by the evolving technology landscape. Here’s a glimpse into what the future holds.