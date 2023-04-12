Addressing the network data monetization complexities

To deliver successful network analytics projects, it is important to focus on the value that you want to drive, while not forgetting the essential enablers.

Many network analytics projects struggle because of the poor accessibility and understanding of the network data by data scientist. Once the data issue has been overcome, the possible lack of automation capabilities may prevent the monetization of the insights derived.

A good starting point is a holistic Network Data Assessment, covering all three layers:

How well is network data accessible?

What is the network data being used for, and what other usages are not exploited?

How well is network data understood by people outside the network domain?

What types of analytics are applied on the network data to obtain insights that are valuable for your organization (and can be acted upon)?

What is done with these actionable insights? What level of automation is associated?

The IBM approach for this assessment is vendor agnostic; this means we can work with IBM Technology components, as well as with technology components from other suppliers and hyperscalers.

The IBM Garage approach can help you to optimize the value from your current capabilities. Together with your stakeholders, we can help you create the Network Data Value Tree and establish a roadmap to drive more value from your network data, addressing the complexities in each of the three layers (data, analytics and automation) at the same time in an incremental way.

Want to learn more? Contact us at Maja.Curic@ibm.com and chris.van.maastricht@nl.ibm.com.