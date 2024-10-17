Adapt or fall behind: The strategic role of AI for forward-thinking CFOs

1.Technology as a core: The role of the CFO is no longer confined to financial stewardship. CFOs increasingly play a key role in integrating technology and business strategies. Leading CFOs say CTOs are their most important relationship, with 72% identifying them as critical.

2.Execution and strategy are like yin and yang—opposites but interconnected with each other: CFOs are positioned as key agents of change, needing to balance precision and agility in response to evolving strategic factors. 36% more leading CFOs can respond quickly to strategy changes compared to their peers.

3.Data is the lifeblood of your AI: AI adoption in finance is not just about cutting costs; it’s about unlocking new growth opportunities. Better data analytics enable an organization to make smarter financial decisions. Despite its proven benefits, AI’s potential in finance is underutilized, with just 34% of finance operations using or optimizing traditional AI.

4.Take the risk with confidence: 1 of the key challenges CFOs face is balancing the risk appetite and managing risk effectively. Without proper risk management, the organization becomes most susceptible to unexpected events, financial losses, ineffective decision-making, reputational damage, resource misallocation and operational disruption. AI can help identify potential risks earlier, allowing for more proactive management and better resource allocation.