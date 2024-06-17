6 hard truths CEOs must confront in the generative AI era

The rise of generative AI is a make-or-break moment for CEOs. All eyes are on them and the decisions they make now to steer their organizations into the future.

There is an exciting canvas of opportunity ahead with generative AI: improving productivity across virtually every enterprise function, delivering exciting new kinds of customer experiences, and powering the development of new digital products and services—all underpinned by transformed technology delivery.

To turn these opportunities into reality, IBM’s recent AI Academy episode identifies five key pillars that must be in place.

Strategy : Define a clear generative AI strategy, identifying priority use cases that tie to tangible business value and ROI.

: Define a clear generative AI strategy, identifying priority use cases that tie to tangible business value and ROI. AI control center : When scaling AI, you’ll have lots of technologies and AI models running in different places. An AI control center can be the layer that connects and wraps around multiple models, providing AI governance and secure access to your proprietary data.

: When scaling AI, you’ll have lots of technologies and AI models running in different places. An AI control center can be the layer that connects and wraps around multiple models, providing AI governance and secure access to your proprietary data. Data : Unlock the full potential of your data, bringing the treasure trove of your proprietary data together with the right models so you can tap into new sources of value.

: Unlock the full potential of your data, bringing the treasure trove of your proprietary data together with the right models so you can tap into new sources of value. Operating Model : Rethink your entire transformation operating model to help your organization move quickly from idea to minimum viable product (MVP) to a scaled solution, with a focus on delivering seamless human experiences.

: Rethink your entire transformation operating model to help your organization move quickly from idea to minimum viable product (MVP) to a scaled solution, with a focus on delivering seamless human experiences. People: Think beyond just making your people more efficient. You need to reimagine how work gets done and create new skills, roles and careers to drive the AI-fueled organization of the future.

One thing is abundantly clear: CEOs can’t run tomorrow’s business with today’s mindset. Generative AI is more than a tool for incremental improvements. It will change business itself—if leaders come to grips with some hard truths.

The new IBM Institute for Business Value 2024 CEO study has identified six hard truths CEOs need to face head-on in order to thrive in this new era of business and technology.