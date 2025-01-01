Vishal Kamat Vice President, Data Security, IBM

As the leader of IBM's Data Security business, I spearhead the strategy, design, and engineering of our market-leading products for securing data in AI pipelines, navigating the complexities of post-quantum cryptography, and ensuring robust data protection and compliance.

Throughout my 24+ year career in cybersecurity and SaaS, I've built and scaled high-performing engineering teams that consistently exceeded delivery targets and accelerated the development of critical cloud-based security solutions, including Mobile Security, Threat Detection and Response, and Identity and Access Management. My strategic leadership has driven significant product innovation, resulting in industry-leading solutions recognized for their effectiveness and customer value.