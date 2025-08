Vinod Chavan Global Offering & Practice Leader - Cloud Platform Engineering Services

Vinod Chavan is a Partner - Hybrid Cloud Operations and Platform Management in IBM Consulting, delivering optimal and cost-effective cloud solutions to IBM customers world-wide. He has demonstrated success in developing solutions addressing regulatory compliance, performance, hybrid infrastructure, multi-cloud, end-to-end security, for virtualized as well as containerized applications. He has led multiple game changing initiatives over 20+ years at IBM across IBM Consulting, IBM Software, and IBM Cloud. He is a valued technology advisor to the C-suite for emerging cloud adoption, implementation, and operations strategies driving digital & cloud transformations.