Udit Sharma Client Solution Executive - Public Market (State, Local and Education), IBM

Udit Sharma is Client Solution Executive for US Public Market-State Local and Education (SLED) Industry accounts. He has over two decades of Industry experience and is proficient in IBM Design Thinking methodology and its application to solving clients’ problems. He has keen interest in AI/Cognitive Platforms, Blockchain, Hybrid Cloud Applications, IoTs, Genetic Algorithms, Neural Networks and their impact on Business Data Analytics driven decisions. Udit is the co-author of the award-winning paper at the National ONC Blockchain Challenge 2016 for “Applications of Blockchain to Health IT” and his thoughts, articles & interviews have been published in various media industry publications.