Ted Fay Principal Product Manager, IBM Cloud Object Storage

As CTO of VisionArt, Ted Fay helped lead the Oscar and Emmy-winning visual effects team responsible for Independence Day, Godzilla, Dr. Dolittle, and other high-profile film and television projects. He was an early adopter of high-performance storage networks. Ted architected digital workflows for LucasFilm, Sony, Microsoft, NASA and others, before eventually joining IBM. At IBM, Ted led the development of technologies, including automated storage tiering. Ted then spent three years as chief architect for IBM’s two largest Cloud Object Storage deployments to date, at over an Exabyte raw, servicing hundreds of millions of end-user customers for a Fortune Five client. Ted now serves as a Principal Product Manager for IBM Cloud Object Storage.