Dr. Priyanka Ray Global Leader for IBM Cloud Migration and Modernization services

Dr. Priyanka Ray comes with over 20 years of industry experience in IT, and is the Global lead for Cloud Migration and Modernization Services at IBM Consulting. At IBM she leads a multi-billion-dollar P&L that focuses on delivering large-scale cloud transformation initiatives that drive business value for global clients across industries. She is also a domain expert in areas encompassing the development of IT and Cloud strategies, data center migration and modernizations, particularly in the telecom and banking industries. Dr.Ray is a thought leader and a frequent speaker at events such as The MWC, IBM Think, SalesForce Dreamforce, among others. She also has multiple cloud and industry certifications including those from AWS, Azure, GCP, Red Hat, TOGAF and ITIL.