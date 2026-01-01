Priya Srinivasan General Manager, IBM Software

Priya Srinivasan is General Manager for IBM Asset Life Cycle Management, Core Software Products, Software Support & Site Reliability Engineering. As a proven technical leader with more than 20+ years of experience, Priya champions innovation, operational excellence, and client value at scale.

Priya has built and led some of the largest global teams fostering high-performance cultures across engineering, product management, design, Support, SRE and Services. She is known for translating complex business challenges into scalable technology solutions, guiding initiatives from early concept through production delivery.

A trusted advisor to Fortune 100 CIOs and CTOs, Priya partners closely with executive leaders to modernize platforms, improve reliability, and accelerate digital transformation across industries. Her leadership spans data, automation, and enterprise software portfolios, with a strong track record of delivering sustainable growth and owning full P&L responsibility.

Priya brings deep technical expertise, strategic acumen, and a customer-centric mindset to every engagement, consistently enabling teams and clients to operate faster, smarter, and with greater resilience.